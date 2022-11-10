KDA reminding Kentucky’s agriculture producers to complete 2022 USDA Census of Agriculture















The 2022 Census of Agriculture will soon be in the mailboxes of agriculture producers across the state and Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is encouraging farmers to take the time to fill it out and be counted.

“For Kentucky farmers, as well as farmers across the country, this is a chance to be heard and noticed,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Through the ag census, producers can show the true value and importance of agriculture and influence decisions that will shape the future of their industries. This is your opportunity to have your voice heard for your future.”

The 2022 Census of Agriculture, conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. The survey is for all producers, even those with small plots of land – whether rural or urban – growing fruit, vegetables or some food animals count if $1,000 or more of such products were raised and sold, or typically would have been sold, during the Census year.

The Census, taken once every five years, looks at land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures. It provides the only uniform, comprehensive, and impartial agriculture data source for every state and country in the nation.

Many grant monies and federal funds are allocated on the basis of data collected during the Census. This makes it critically important that every Kentucky agriculture producer for Kentucky to be in optimal position to get the funding it needs to continue to have farming success.

The Census of Agriculture is used by those who serve farmers and rural communities, including:

• Ag producers use Census of Agriculture data to make informed decisions about their own operations, from production practices to marketing. • Companies and cooperatives use the data to determine where to locate facilities that will serve agricultural producers. • Community planners use the information to target needed services to rural residents. • Legislators use census data when shaping farm policies and programs. • Students, educators, and researchers use the data as part of their ongoing studies, education, and research initiatives.

NASS will mail the 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaires to ag producers starting this month to collect data for the 2022 calendar year. Producers can respond online or return their completed questionnaires by mail. Responses are due by Feb. 6, 2023. NASS will send reminder notices to those who do not respond and may attempt to contact those producers for a personal interview. Response to the Census of Agriculture is required by federal law.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture