Illusionist Ron Diamond brings holiday magic done right ‘Before Your Very Eyes’ to NKY December 10















Prepare to be amazed by the marvelous wonders of expert hypnotherapist and master magician Ron Diamond this holiday season. Diamond brings the “ultimate show of his dreams” to his hometown of Northern Kentucky on Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m. to support the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Performing for standing-room-only audiences at fairs and festivals across the United States, Diamond uses his superb sense of timing and humor to bring something different to every show he delivers. Audience participation and special effects dazzle all who attend, while his down-to-earth style and constant high-energy programs guarantee that audiences from young children to older adults will leave with a feeling of awe and laughter.

Diamond has had the opportunity to perform for some of the largest corporations and resorts around the world. He is trained in clinical hypnosis with degrees in Psychology and Sociology from TCU in Fort Worth, Texas and lectures on medical hypnosis at conventions and universities around the country.

Before Your Very Eyes will take place at the Reidlin-Schott Community Room at the Kenton County Administrative Building, located at 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington. Tickets are available by calling 859-491-4003. Pricing is as follows:

$30 – VIP* (priority seating)

$25 – Adults* + 1 free child

$5 Additional Child* (2-12 years old) *BCM Members receive a 15% discount.

The show is part of BCM’s Holly Jolly Days; a celebration of family-centered fun and attractions at the museum which includes Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit, in partnership with The Rosemary Clooney House, the Holiday Toy Trains, an interactive LEGO play space and exhibit by OKILUG (Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana LEGO User’s Group) and Winter Wonderland in NaturePlay@BCM.

For more information on all of Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Holly Jolly Days events, visit bcmuseum.org

Behringer-Crawford Museum