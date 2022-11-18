First of two St. Vincent de Paul coat distribution days set for Saturday in Covington and Newport















St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is hosting the first two coat distributions this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School in Newport, and Life Learning Center in Covington.

All coats to be distributed have been donated by generous donors in the community. For the second year in a row, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm has joined the coat drive effort as a corporate sponsor. Von Lehman has provided a financial donation to purchase new coats and are collecting gently used coats at their main office in Ft. Wright.

Rising prices for everyday needs from food to rent leave many without extra room in their budget for a seasonal necessity such as a warm winter coat. St. Vincent de Paul expects to distribute 2,000 coats to neighbors in need this year.

For those needing a coat that are unable to make this weekend’s distributions, there will be two additional distribution event taking place Saturday, December 3:

• Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Florence from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. • John G. Carlisle Elementary School in Covington from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon.

Neighbors who need a coat should bring an I.D. (driver’s license, social security card, medical card, or birth certificate) Any household member not present that is in need of a coat will need to send proof of I.D. with another member of their household attending a distribution.

Volunteers are also welcome and needed to help make the coat distributions a success. To volunteer in Northern Kentucky, please contact Mark Bradley at 859-426-2649 or mark.bradley@svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul will continue to collect coats through the end of the year. New and gently used coats can be dropped off at any thrift store location and anywhere you might see a blue barrel throughout Northern Kentucky. There is a specific need for XL and XXL adult sizes. A list of drop-off sites can be found on the St. Vincent de Paul NKY website.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky