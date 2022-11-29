Enzweiler Building Institute to hold informational session for interested students December 10















The Enzweiler Building Institute will host an information session on Saturday, December 10 at 9:30 a.m. at its new Covington location at 3923 Winston Avenue in Covington for those interested in the institute’s programs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about programs including carpentry; electric; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; facilities maintenance and remodeling; masonry; and welding. Tuition and application procedures will be covered. Details about the Covington Academy for Restoration Trades, which will be housed at the location, will also be discussed.

“We know people have been eagerly following our progress in Covington. This will be the first opportunity to see the site first-hand and learn more about our programs,” said Director Vicki Berling. “We will be accepting applications for classes to start in late January 2023, as well as for our fall 2023 programs.”

An RSVP for planning purposes is requested to Vicki@buildersnky.com. For more contact information, contact Berling at 859-640-4294 or via email at Vicki@buildersnky.com.

Enzweiler Building Institute