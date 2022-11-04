Election ’22: ‘No’ on Amendment 1, McNeese for Kenton Family Court Judge, restored voting rights















‘No’ on Amendment #1 — Protect life and liberty

When I was first elected to the General Assembly Frankfort wags would remind legislators that “the life and liberty of Kentuckians are never in greater danger that when the General Assembly is in session.”

That was at a time when the General Assembly met every two years. Today the General Assembly meets every year.

And now, with the proposed Amendment, the General Assembly could meet whenever the mood struck them.

Protect your life and liberty. Vote “No” on Amendment One.

Joseph Meyer

Covington

Ashley McNeese for Kenton Family Court Judge

On Tuesday November 8, 2022 the voters of Kenton County will elect a New Family Court Judge in the newly created sixth division. The choice could not be any clearer, Ashley McNeese is the most qualified and experienced candidate to become our next Family Court Judge.

Kenton County deserves a Judge that will be ready to work on day one, Ashley Mc Neese is that candidate. Ashley has been a staff attorney in Kenton Family Court for over three and a half years, running a docket, and managing a case load. She has since been an Assistant Kenton County Attorney in the child support division working in Family Court on a daily basis.

The job of a Family Court Judge is not an easy one it involves dependency, neglect and abuse cases as well as divorce, domestic violence child custody and Family law. I believe that based on Ashley’s experience she will be this best candidate to undertake this extraordinary responsibility, I believe that based on her experience she will be able to understand and listen to the issues of all of the parties that are involved.

There are a lot of other candidates in this non-partisan race so please don’t forget to vote in this very important Family Court Judge race, and when you do I would ask you to join me in voting for Ashley McNeese for Family Court Judge on or before Tuesday November 8.

Steve Kramer

Villa Hills

Restored voting rights

In the years since Gov. Beshear’s 2019 executive order restored voting rights for more than 175,000 Kentuckians, I’ve worked directly with justice-involved fellow citizens as they reclaim their right to make their voice heard at the polls. Many of them are looking forward to participating in their first election in a long time – and for some, their first election ever. This Election Day, in a show of solidarity with those rejoining the ranks of voting Americans, please take the time to ensure your voice is heard, too. Make a plan to vote early by November 5 or remove barriers that could stand between you and the voting booth on November 8. Our Voter Information Center at aclu-ky.org can help you find your polling location, preview your ballot, and more. Exercising your right to vote is one of the surest ways to protect our democracy and shape the leadership, communities, and Commonwealth we ALL deserve.



Marcus Jackson

Frankfort

American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, Inc.