Carnegie limited run of local songwriter Hannah Gregory’s November Blue kicks off November 18















Join local actor, singer, songwriter, and playwright Hannah Gregory and friends for NOVEMBER BLUE, an evening of classic folk, rock, and Americana songs, as well as original songs from her musicals Descent: A Murder Ballad and Wuthering, that pay homage to the natural world, the exploration of identity, and the female experience.

NOVEMBER BLUE is part of The Carnegie’s Creative Disruption Series that focuses on supporting new theatrical works created by local theatre-makers, especially works relevant to the moment or new in either content or storytelling structure. Whether it’s an immersive experience, a scripted play, an online production, or an original musical, The Creative Disruption Series showcases what’s new from our regional artists.

Gregory will host performances of NOVEMBER BLUE on The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the 60-minute cabaret are $25.

Tickets can be purchased at thecarnegie.com.

Other upcoming performances in the 2022-23 Creative Disruption Series include:

MULTI-SHELLED HERMIT CRAB, a one-person show that follows Alex Hollow, a sweet timid man who has multiple unique personalities. He’s being investigated by chief Oscar Charles Dean for the murder of a woman. Throughout this comedic thriller, we’ll see events that lead to the murder that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats while laughing non-stop. Performances will take place March 17, 18, and 19, 2023.

ALL’S FAIRE, a story about petty theft that hit the local Renaissance Fair and Private Eye Johnson and her assistant Josh who take the case! Will they catch the culprit before the Fellowship of Funding pulls the plug on the Faire for good? Will they be bogged down when secrets from Johnson’s past finally catch up with her? Will Josh ever stop hogging all turkey legs?! All we know for sure is that music, chaos, and hilarity abound in this delightful original musical by two Cincinnati playwrights who just want you to be who ye arrrrrr. “The whole crew will smile from tweens to grandpas”- League of Cincinnati Theatres. Performances will take place March 31 and April 1-2, 2023.

ONE WOMAN SH*T SHOW, Maddie Vaughn would like to apologize in advance for the ONE WOMAN SH*T SHOW. Come prepared for an evening of song, retrospectives, and laughter. As the old adage goes: when you can’t speak, sing — when you can’t sing, unpack your emotional baggage in a theater full of strangers. Performances will take place April 15, 2023.

For more information about the Creative Disruption Series visit thecarnegie.com/theatre/creative-disruption-committee/.