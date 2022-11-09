Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Holly Jolly Days begins November 12 with full slate of holiday fun















Rekindle memories and make new ones with the magic and merriment of the iconic 1954 film White Christmas at BCM this holiday season. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit, opens Nov. 12, with costumes created by legendary designer Edith Head and worn by Kentucky legend Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen, Danny Kaye, among other stars. Studio props, sheet music, cast members’ personal memorabilia, and more will be on display.

Based on the nostalgic song, by musical composer Irving Berlin, White Christmas tells the story of two WWII veterans who team up with a singing sister duo to save a faltering Vermont lodge. The charming musical features spectacular dancing and singing in extravagant costumes, such as the blue “Sisters” dresses and red Santa attire, which will be on display.

In partnership with The Rosemary Clooney House, the exhibit is part of BCM’s Holly Jolly Days; a celebration of family-centered fun and attractions at the museum from Nov. 12 through Jan. 8, which includes the Holiday Toy Trains, an interactive LEGO play space and exhibit by OKILUG (Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana LEGO User’s Group) and Winter Wonderland in NaturePlay@BCM.

Designed with family enjoyment in mind, Holly Jolly Days offers an engaging adventure filled with timeless wonder for all generations amid the holiday bustle.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and day and New Year’s Eve and day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays December 26 and January 2.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Holly Jolly Days are in loving memory of Eva G. Farris and sponsored in part by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet, Devou Good Foundation, Milburn Family, Phyllis & Jack Moreland, Gerry & Tony Zembrodt, Corporex/ArtsWave and RDG.

The holiday spirit continues throughout Behringer-Crawford Museum with more seasonal exhibits and

special events, including:

Saturday, November 12: Opening of Holly Jolly Days

Family Fun Days — 11 a.m.-3 p.m.:

Enjoy seasonal crafts for children. Included with museum admission. White Christmas Gallery Tour — 2 p.m.:

Join Rosemary Clooney House museum owner and former Miss America, Heather French Henry on a guided tour through Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, November 13:

History of the Bengals Book Signing — 1-4 p.m.:

Local author Rick Pender will be signing copies of his book The Cincinnati Bengals, An Illustrated Timeline. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, November 15:

Chippie’s Kids Club: Thanksgiving Friends — 11 a.m.-noon:

Preschoolers and their parents get an early start on Turkey Day with stories, crafts and experiments. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Wednesday, November 16:

NKY History Hour with Heather French Henry — 6:30-7:30 p.m.:

Join Rosemary Clooney House museum owner and former Miss America Heather French Henry as she explores Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit. To register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum, visit us06web.zoom.us

Friday, November 18:

S’mores and More — 6:30-7:30 p.m.:

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in Winter Wonderland, located outdoors in NaturePlay@BCM. Free.

Saturday, November 19:

Behringer’s Bazaar Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.:

Northern Kentucky vendors will be selling a variety of handmade, “one-of-a-kind” gifts made by local artisans including artwork, vintage items, ornaments, greeting cards, jewelry, crocheted accessories, fine soaps and more. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, November 23:

Family Fun Days — 11 a.m.-3 p.m.:

Enjoy seasonal crafts for children. Included with museum admission.

Saturday, November 26

White Christmas the Movie Collection, Cincinnati Scavenger the Book and the Hunt for Local Clues with Kathy Witt — 11 a.m.-noon:

Take a scavenger hunt based on Cincinnati’s connections to the 1954 holiday movie classic, White Christmas. Then, tour BCM’s Holly Jolly Days exhibits. Autographed copies of Cincinnati Scavengerand including a branded bookmark will be available for purchase. Included with museum admission. Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers Performance — 2:30-3:30 p.m.:

The popular group will perform seasonal music on the Appalachian, or mountain, dulcimer (Kentucky’s state instrument since 2002) and other traditional mountain instruments. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, November 30:

NKY History Hour with Rick Pender — 6:30-7:30 p.m.:

Join local author Rick Pender as he highlight’s some of Northern Kentucky’s oldest things that represent a rich tapestry of accomplishment, achievement and pride, from his book Oldest Cincinnati. To register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum, visit us06web.zoom.us

Saturday, December 3:

Family Fun Days — 11 a.m.-noon:

Make a Frosty hat centerpiece the whole family will enjoy. Included with museum admission. Reservations required at 859-491-4003. For more information, visit bcmuseum.org. White Christmas Gallery Tour — 1 p.m.:

Enjoy a guided tour through Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit led by a museum staff member. Included with museum admission. Family Fun Days — 2-3 p.m.:

Make a Frosty hat centerpiece the whole family will enjoy. Included with museum admission. Reservations required at 859-491-4003. For more information, visit bcmuseum.org.

Saturday, December 10:

White Christmas Gallery Tour — 1 p.m.:

Join Rosemary Clooney House museum owner and former Miss America, Heather French Henry on a guided tour through Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit. Included with museum admission. Before Your Very Eyes Magic Show — 6-8 p.m.:

Join certified hypnotherapist and master magician Ron Diamond for an evening of illusion and delight at the Reidlin-Schott Community Room at the Kenton County Administration Building. Tickets and registration required at (859) 491-4003. Visit bcmuseum.org for more information.

Friday, December 16:

S’mores and More — 6:30-7:30 p.m.:

Join us for s’more-making, children’s books readings, a dance performance by PONES and other family activities in Winter Wonderland, located outdoors in NaturePlay@BCM. Free.

Saturday, December 17:

Family Fun Days — 11 a.m.-3 p.m.:

Enjoy seasonal crafts for children. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 21

Chippie’s Kids Club: Winter Wonderland — 11 a.m.-12 p.m.:

Preschoolers and their parents will participate in frosty and festive stories, crafts and experiments. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003. Polar Express Reading and Craft — 2-3 p.m.:

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express by local librarians. Included with museum admission. S’mores and More — 6:30-7:30 p.m.:

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in Winter Wonderland, located outdoors in NaturePlay@BCM. Free.

Thursday, December 22

Polar Express Reading and Craft — 11 a.m.-noon:

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express by local librarians. Included with museum admission. Gingerbread Jamboree Puppet Show — 2-3 p.m.:

Ralphie the elf has one dangerous job; he has to feed the Gingerbread Beast! Join puppeteer Dylan Shelton for a holiday puppet show the whole family will enjoy. Included with museum admission. S’mores and More — 6:30-7:30 p.m.:

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in Winter Wonderland, located outdoors in NaturePlay@BCM. Free.

Friday, December 23

Polar Express Readings and Crafts — 11 a.m.-noon & 2-3 p.m.:

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express by local librarians. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, December 27

PONES Dance Performance: Rosemary Clooney — 1:30-2:30 p.m.:

Using its signature ‘pedestrian-inspired’ movement, PONES will spark collaboration, connection, and community through dance.

Wednesday, December 28

YP Holiday Mingle & Jingle in Winter Wonderland — 5:30-7 p.m.:

Young professionals of all ages can mingle and jingle with holiday-themed entertainment in NaturePlay@BCM featuring BCM’s Winter Wonderland lights, music and s’more-making by campfire. Free.

Thursday, December 29

Chippie’s New Year’s Eve Party (Pre-K & K) — 11 a.m.-noon:

Ring in the new year with art, crafts and more in this educational program for preschoolers and their caregivers. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Friday, December 30

Chippie’s New Year’s Eve Party (First-Fifth) — 11 a.m.-noon:

Ring in the new year with art, crafts and more in this educational program for children in grades first through fifth. $3 materials fee/child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Monday, January 2

Holly Jolly Days Open for Special Holiday Hours

Behringer-Crawford Museum