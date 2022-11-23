BAWAC inc. celebrated Thanksgiving early with their clients — staff prepared and served the meals















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

They’re never late.

Never.

In fact, most of the time they’re early.

And perhaps that’s why BAWAC, Inc. – Boone Adult Work Activity Center – celebrated Thanksgiving with their clients earlier this week.

The Hebron Baptist Church was the setting – and their staff provided and served the meals for close to 300 BAWAC, Inc. clients.

“We hadn’t been to Hebron for our Thanksgiving in some two years,” said Dave Minear, the Transportation Manager for BAWAC, Inc.

But in order to be on time – or even early – daily – well, Minear needs some help and he gets it with three hard-working staffers.

Anna Tackett, a 1990 Connor High School graduate and resident of Warsaw is the Transportation Specialist for BAWAC, Inc. which was established to serve people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through training and employment opportunities.

“I do scheduling, medical runs and drive our clients when needed,” she said.

The Medical Run side of Transportation for BAWAC, Inc. is basically a provider for FTSB – Federal Transportation Systems of the Bluegrass, according to Minear.

“We work for NKADD, and are Medicaid eligible,” he said, “And handle about 55 people on our runs.”

The daily Med-Run also handles clients with dialysis, cancer care, eye care, pharmacies as well as drug rehabilitation clinic visits.

The Med-Run stops include: The Scheben Care Center, N.P.I., Easterseals/Redwood Rehabilitation Center, Active Day, BAWAC, Inc. and North Key in Falmouth – Adult Day Training.

Tackett says BAWAC, Inc. runs close to 190 people twice-daily.

Make that 380 clients per-day.

The twice-daily runs are split for the drivers – from 6:30-9:30 a.m. – and then again, the afternoon from 2:30-5:30 p.m. – Monday through Friday.

“But,” she adds, “It’s not like coming to work – it’s truly an amazing place.”

Ronda Steiner, a seven-year BAWAC, Inc employee, who serves as Assistant Manager/Transportation has a special story.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in July,” she said, “and BAWAC, Inc. was there for me every step of the way.”

A Canton, Ohio native, Steiner said the non-profit organization paid her while she was off work, and co-workers donated their PTO’s – Personal Time Off – days.

“I do scheduling as well as data entry,” she said, “and set-up medical trips. It’s quite rewarding.

“I started as a BAWAC, Inc. driver,” she said, “And joined BAWAC, Inc. to save Dave (Minear),” she giggled.

Administrative Assistant, Alison Horton is relatively a BWAC, Inc. newcomer with a little over three years of service.

“I worked at Airport Ford before coming here (BAWAC, Inc.),” she said. “A friend of the family worked here after he had a stroke.”

Horton handles the route sheets for the drivers, and reaches out to the Case Mangers for Buses.

“I wouldn’t trade this job for anything,” she said. “It’s so rewarding just to see a small thing like a gift bring so much joy to these clients.”

The Erlanger resident admits the Holiday Season is the best time of year for BAWAC, Inc. and its clients.

It’s so good, in fact, the staff couldn’t wait for Thanksgiving to kick it off.

BAWAC, Inc. Transportation provides access from home to programs and employment for Medicaid Waiver consumers within six counties, and medical runs for the NKADD – Northern Kentucky Area Development District – and St. Elizabeth Physicians and outpatient service.

BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center began in March, 1973 as a unit of the Northern Kentucky Mental Health – DIDD Regional Board, with support and assistance from the Boone County ARC. The legal name of the agency is BAWAC, Inc.