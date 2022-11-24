Ballyshannon teacher Erika Bowles among 11 new members named to KDA Principals Advisory Council















Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Erika Bowles is among 11 new members selected to join the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Principals Advisory Council (PrAC).

Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass on Tuesday announced the new additions to the council, which is designed to provide input to the commissioner and KDE leadership about important topics in Kentucky schools. The council has four quarterly meetings each year.

The new PrAC members include:

• Erika Bowles (Boone County)

• Anne Cox (McCracken County)

• Brian Eerenberg (Boyd County)

• Jarrod Hankins (Webster County)

• Robert Lightning (Bowling Green Independent)

• Tanya Jury (Hardin County)

• Kevin Garner (Jefferson County)

• Sarah Woodford (Fayette County)

• Travis Marcum (Clark County)

• Catrina McDermott (Pineville Independent)

• Jeanna Rose (Anderson County)

“The Kentucky Department of Education aims to ensure quality teaching and learning occurs across Kentucky – for every student, every classroom and every school. The Principals Advisory Council provides critical perspectives on education as we work to achieve this goal,” Glass said. “We look forward to the contributions of this group and hearing their feedback.”

The new members’ terms are for three years, expiring in December 2025. They join 12 returning members:

• Wayne Ackerman (Russell County)

• Nick Brooks (Wolfe County)

• Ashley Burd (Barren County)

• Beth Davidson (Barren County)

• Suzanne Farmer (Danville Independent)

• Sara Kise (Lawrence County)

• Carla Kolodey (Jefferson County)

• Ann-Marie Landry (Bullitt County)

• Toyah Robey (Kentucky School for the Deaf)

• Amy Rhodes (Pike County)

• Matt Shafer (Boone County)

• Peggy Sinclair-Morris (Kentucky School for the Blind)

KDE’s Office of Educational Licensure and Effectiveness coordinates the application process for new members from a pool of interested candidates. KDE ensures voices from different grade bands, district sizes and regional areas are represented on the council. Members are required to attend at least three of the four meetings to remain active. To learn more about the PrAC, visit the PrAC webpage.

Kentucky Department of Education