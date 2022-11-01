Apartment Association Outreach raises more than $230,000 for rental assistance, food donations















It is only October and The Apartment Association Outreach, Inc. has raised and distributed $232,250 total to all six of their programs.

AAO – the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization of the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association (GCNKAA) – recently provided $31,500 to its Rent Assistance partners – Freestore Foodbank, CAIN (Churches Active in Northside), Santa Maria Community Services and Jewish Family Service.

In addition, AAO sent $25,000 to its 20 Food Pantry Partners that are spread throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

AAO’s Rent Assistance Program is for people who cannot pay their rent due to a personal emergency or conflict beyond their control.

“One of our partners personally picked up their check because he has so many families in need and he did not want to wait for mail delivery,” said AAO President Megan Lawhon, the Chief Operating Officer of PLK Communities.

“We are so fortunate to be able to partner with 20 food pantries throughout the Tristate area and help our community members in need,” Lawhon said. “Year-to-date, we have sent $85,000 to our 20 food pantries and we have surpassed $100,000 in rent assistance this year. All of our programs are funded from outreach partnerships and help thousands of individuals in our communities.”

Each year AAO helps thousands of people across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky each year through emergency assistance, rental assistance, food donations, school supplies, scholarships and senior citizen events.

AAO has also long supported senior citizen events at area senior residential communities. So far this year AAO has hosted three Senior Events at Knowlton Place, Cornerstone Crossing and Riverview Bluffs. Another Senior Event is scheduled at Summit East in November.

“We served lunch to these wonderful individuals and spent time playing bingo and listening to their stories,” Lawhon said.

AAO also supports education through sponsoring CAMT (Certificate for Apartment Maintenance Technicians) Scholarships, CAM (Certificate Apartment Manager) Scholarships and Gateway Community & Technical College Scholarships.

Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Apartment Association