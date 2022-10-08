Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday















Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome

Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.

As an attorney, he serves as an assistant professor at Kentucky State University. He was general counsel for KSU from 1984-1995. He also served as an assistant professor of law at the University of Kentucky Law School from 1980-84 and was with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 1978-80.

As an active member of his community, Senator Thomas serves or has served on the board of the Lexington Actors Guild since (2009-2014), the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau (2007-12), the Kentucky Conference of Community and Justice (now the Plantory) since 2003, Bluegrass Community and Technical College (2002-07), and Commerce Lexington (2001-03). He was elected to the Fayette County Superintendent Search Committee in 2003. He is a member of the 1985 Inaugural Class of Leadership Kentucky.

NKY Senator John Schickel, a longtime Rotarian, extended the invitation to Thomas.

“Senator Schickel is one of my favorite senators and I appreciate him inviting me to speak with the Rotary Club of Florence,” Thomas said. “During times of such division in our country, I commend Sen. Schickel’s willingness to hear input from all political backgrounds. Civic engagement and civil discourse make for better government at all levels, and these conversations are critical in working toward solutions that strengthen our communities.”

“In Rotary, we strongly believe in civic engagement,” Schickel said. “We like to hear all points of view, so from time to time, I invite senators from across the aisle and out of our district to address us. I am excited to hear what Sen. Thomas has to say. I consider him a good friend and we always have good dialogue.”

Sen. Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th District in northern and central Boone County.

The meeting will take place at the Florence Nature Center, 7200 Nature Park Dr, Florence. The event is open to the public and lunch will be served for $12. Doors will open at 11:45.

It will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0rWdT1IYR622wWraomH5Hw