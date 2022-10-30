Kentucky State Police extend application through November 25 to apply to become state trooper















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky State Police extended the deadline to apply to become a state trooper through Nov. 25.

In addition, the agency said that the top achieving applicants will be able to choose the post of their choice from the 16 located across the state, allowing them the opportunity to stay close to home.

The KSP offers one of the top five starting salaries for sworn officers in the state, with pay starting at $61,500 a year, as well as an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program.

“Kentucky supports our law enforcement officers, which is why we have strongly invested in KSP. By increasing the number of state police troopers, we will make the commonwealth a better, safer place for future generations,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Sgt. Michael Murriell, commander of the KSP recruitment branch, said the agency is offering applicants the ability to select any of KSP’s 16 posts to serve at upon graduation. KSP posts span the entire state, making it convenient for troopers to work at a post within a short driving distance of their home.

“Applicants can apply for specific vacancies at the KSP post of their choosing,” Murriell said. “Once they complete all their testing, the top performers will be guaranteed a spot at the post of their choice. This new initiative will reassure applicants they can serve close to home.”

The agency is accepting applications for both the 24-week program for new officers and the shortened Law Enforcement Accelerated Program, known as LEAP. To qualify for the 13-week LEAP training at KSP, a candidate must have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for a minimum of two years and must not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.

Applications for both Cadet Class 103 and the LEAP program must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch by the close of business Nov. 25. The upcoming cadet class is slated to begin Feb. 26, 2023.

Interested applicants should visit the KSP website to download an application. KSP’s website also includes the application process online, minimum requirements and disqualifications, and a list of required supporting documentation (physical standards requirements and testing information). For questions or assistance with applying email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.