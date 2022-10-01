Erlanger Mayor Fette recognizes ADM Day and its Wild Flavors facility on company’s 120th anniversary















In recognition of the global agribusiness and nutrition company’s 120th anniversary, Mayor Jessica Fette formally

declared “ADM Day” in Erlanger.

ADM — formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company — has long been a valued business presence in the Erlanger community, contributing significantly to the area’s employment base, local-business spending, community-development efforts and more.

“We are grateful to be celebrating this significant anniversary along with ADM’s continued growth here in Erlanger,” said Mayor Fette. “ADM contributes significantly to our local economy and Northern Kentucky’s position as an ideal location for companies in the food, beverage and flavoring industries.”

“Erlanger is a vital location for ADM as we continue to grow our flavor and nutrition capabilities, and the WILD Flavors facility has been a tremendous addition to ADM’s network,” said Camille Batiste, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, who is based in Erlanger.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Erlanger community and this recognition of ADM’s historical milestone. We look forward to many more years of partnership and

growth.”