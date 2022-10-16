Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment.

The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

An annual event, this year’s public auction will again be conducted exclusively online. Inspection of auction items may be conducted onsite from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. EDT, Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18 without an appointment.

All items are located at the KYTC Division of Equipment, 1239 Wilkinson Blvd., in Frankfort.

“Any time surplus government property can be repurposed for use by another public agency or nonprofit, it’s good for the taxpayers and also good for the environment,” said Gov. Beshear. “Buyers receive high-quality products at a good price and our state agencies receive revenue from the sale, which can then be put back into projects and programs that benefit the Commonwealth.”

Proceeds from the sale will go to support KYTC and the Division of Surplus Property. In 2021, the surplus heavy equipment auction generated more than $2.5 million in revenue for the state.

“Our surplus properties team works hard to ensure excess federal and state personal property is collected and redistributed in the most efficient and cost-effective means possible,” said Holly McCoy Johnson, Secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet. “Online auctions have proven to be an effective and convenient way for a broad range of eligible nonprofits and governmental entities to more easily purchase quality items to meet their unique business needs.”

Heavy-duty trucks, snowplows, tractors, mowers, assorted parts and equipment are just a few of the more than 600 pieces presented for public purchase. To view items, register to bid, and read the auction terms and conditions, visit the auction website.

“With more than 600 pieces of equipment for sale, this annual event is an efficient way to recycle vehicles and parts while putting taxpayer dollars back to work to purchase new equipment that will keep our transportation system safe and well-maintained,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.



A seven percent buyer’s premium will be added to all final bids. Payments must be received by the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties before end of business on Friday, Oct. 28. No payment extensions will be granted and all sales are final.





The shipping and removal of purchased items is the sole responsibility of the buyer. Property may be picked up beginning on Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4. The pick-up schedule will be provided along with invoices for payment. No property will be released without a stamped, paid invoice from the Kentucky Division of Surplus Properties.

The state surplus property program disposes of excess federal and state government surplus property in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its citizens in the most cost-efficient manner possible. The program seeks to promote and facilitate the sustainable reuse of surplus property by state and local governments and qualifying nonprofit entities. The Division of Surplus Properties is self-sustaining, and its operations are solely funded by revenues generated by the surplus property program. The division receives no General Fund appropriations.

Visit the Division of Surplus Properties to learn more about the surplus property program and to sign up for notification of future sales.