BBB: Last minute tips for Halloween on a budget, record $10.6 billion to be spent















Consumers are scrambling to find a fantastic look on a last-minute budget for Halloween. The National Retail Federation expects people will spend a record $10.6 billion, up from $10.1 billion in 2021. Among Halloween celebrants, 67 percent plan to buy candy, 51 percent plan to purchase decorations, and 47 percent will get costumes.

And the candy crush of the holiday is real. According to the National Confectioner’s Association (NCA), in the eight weeks leading up to Halloween, Americans spend $4.6 billion on confectionary products. (On average, children in the U.S. consume 3,500 to 7,000 “candy” calories on Halloween.)

Those numbers can seem daunting for a single day, especially when watching the family budget. However, there are ways to keep the fun stylish and on budget.

Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips this Halloween:



Look around your home

Check your closet. There are probably hidden surprises to help you throw together a killer costume! Getting creative will not only help save money but will save space, too.

BBB President Judy Dollison recommends getting creative, “Raid the vintage jewelry box or use scarfs, old fabrics, and repurposed items. It may be less expensive to repaint something to fit a look than to buy it new – fabric paint works well.”

Rent a costume

If the idea of spending money on buying a costume isn’t quite appealing because you will only wear it once, consider renting. Renting a costume leaves room in the budget. Research rental companies on BBB.org, check the store policy regarding trying on costumes, inspect the condition of the outfit, and read the rental agreement carefully before signing anything. If pickings are slim, augment the outfit with items from home to dress it up.

Always check the return policy

Seasonal shops carry unique items for a short period in a temporary location or online. When shopping a seasonal vendor, understand the store’s return policy before making a purchase. Remember: Buying many items with the intent of simply returning it after October 31 is considered fraud.

Shop smart online

When shopping from an online website, the first step is ensuring the URL starts with “HTTPS” and includes a lock symbol. The S in “HTTPS” stands for secure. Look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information. If it is not clearly listed, or they only have an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere.

Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card, as credit cards not only provide additional protection but it’s also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge.

Check the shipping date carefully. When hoping for overnight delivery, check the actual delivery date after checking out and adjust accordingly. Some overnight delivery policies are business days only and even Prime anticipated delivery times might change once the purchase is completed.

Seasonal stores

If you decide to shop from a seasonal store, ask whether or not they will be open after the holiday, how long they plan to stay open, and if they will accept returns after Halloween is over. If they plan to close up shop on November 1 or refuse returns after, either consider shopping elsewhere or take more time to be sure that item is exactly what you want before making the purchase.

More tips for seasonal “pop-up” stores:

• Ask the owner if there is a website in case you have to contact them later.

• Save every receipt.

• Use a credit card to dispute problem charges with the card’s issuer.

• Make sure you are clear on what items are FINAL SALE.

Attending a special event or visiting a haunted house

Before purchasing tickets, research the group offering the experience and make sure that there are no complaints about the company hosting the event.

• Check out the company at BBB.org. Read what previous customers have to say, and see how the business responds to complaints.

• Check BBB ScamTracker and see if other consumers have filed a report about the event host.

• Search the business online by adding the word “Complaint,” “Reviews” or “Scam” after their name for different search results.

• More tips on buying tickets.

Buy in bulk

It may seem counter-intuitive, but buying more can save you money! Buying in bulk lessens the cost per item. Budgeting can be especially handy on a night like Halloween, especially considering that there might be more trick-or-treaters this year. Factory-wrapped candy will last a long time, even if you have leftovers. And let’s be honest, leftovers are pretty tasty, even after Halloween.

Have a safe, happy Halloween!