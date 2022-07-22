University of Kentucky unveils 2022 football poster; available at area Kroger locations beginning Saturday

Kentucky football’s 2022 schedule poster, presented by Kroger, was unveiled Tuesday and will be available at area Kroger locations beginning Saturday morning.
Fourteen Wildcats are featured on this year’s poster, which will first be distributed at area Kroger locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana starting Saturday, July 23 at 8 a.m.
The 2022 design features the iconic tagline: “‘til the battle is won” from the fight song: “On, On, U of K,” and the outline of the State of Kentucky. As an ode to the great state the Wildcats represent, all 120 counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky are listed along the left side of the poster.
The poster includes defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine, quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., outside linebacker Jordan Wright, offensive guard Kenneth Horsey, inside linebacker Trevin Wallace, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, inside linebacker Jacquez Jones, defensive backs Carrington Valentine and Tyrell Ajian, ILB DeAndre Square, OLB J.J. Weaver, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and center Eli Cox.
Click here for a complete list of Kroger locations where poster will be available.
The Wildcats begin the 2022 season Sept. 3 in Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats travel to Florida for the first Southeastern Conference game of the year on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET. UK returns home to play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17 at noon ET, and the first SEC home game is Oct. 8 vs. South Carolina.
UK Athletics