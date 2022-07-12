The Carnegie to bring RENT alive on stage as part of its summer repertory format programming















It has won numerous awards and became the unofficial soundtrack to a generation whose voice was begging to be heard… And now, RENT will take the stage at The Carnegie for eight performances beginning July 16.

Set at the end of the 1990s in New York City’s East Village, RENT is a story about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Based loosely on Puccini’s 1896 opera “La Boheme,” RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians all trying to make their way as the HIV/AIDS crisis looms in the shadows.

A pop culture phenomenon soon after its debut, RENT features a litany of memorable songs that resonates with audiences of all ages. The Carnegie’s production of RENT honors the playwright/lyricist Jonathan Larson’s musical legacy, featuring favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “Out Tonight” and “La Vie Boheme” that will have audiences singing along from beginning to end.

“RENT continues to be a captivating, compelling production due to all the qualities that made it a hit in the first place: A great, socially relevant story, dynamic characters, and songs that are as poignant as they are powerful,” said The Carnegie Theatre Director, Maggie Perrino. “We are thrilled to bring RENT to The Carnegie stage and look forward to our audiences falling in love with the production as so many others have before them.”

RENT joins The Carnegie’s productions of INTO THE WOODS and GEORGE REMUS as part of The Carnegie’s 2022-23 Summer Series in Repertory Format. Performances of each production will be offered at specific times throughout the summer to offer guests multiple opportunities to see each show. The 22-23 season will conclude with the family-friendly production of SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN in January.

The Carnegie will host eight performances of RENT on the following dates and times:

• Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, June 17, 3 p.m.

• Saturday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 24, 3 p.m.

• Friday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, August 19, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, August 26, 7:30 p.m.

Content Advisory: Production includes sexual content, adult themes and language. Not appropriate for children under 13.

RENT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

The Carnegie Summer Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation. Additional support for the Summer Theatre Series comes from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet.

TICKETING

Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940 between noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Tickets range from $25-$32 for RENT.

Subscriptions for the Summer Theatre Series are also available for $84 ($81 for Carnegie Members).

Subscribers can add the winter family friendly show for $28 or $27 for Carnegie Members. Learn more at

www.thecarnegie.com.

For the safety of guests and staff, The Carnegie continues to monitor and update its COVID-19 policies.

Updated safety precautions will be announced closer to the opening of the Summer Theatre Series and will follow local health department protocols.

CAST

August Bagg – Mark

Jackson Reagin – Rodger

Jamal Stone – Angel

Sean Polk – Collins

Sarah Jane Nelson – Maureen

Julia Schick – Joanne

Ranease Brown – Mimi

Jared Roper – Benny

Tyler Martin – Ensemble

Julia Brosas – Ensemble

Madison Mosley – Ensemble

Eliza Levy – Ensemble

Nick Pattarini – Ensemble

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director/Choreographer- Eric Byrd

Music Director- Steve Goers

Dramaturg/Sensitivity Coordinator- Darnell Pierre Benjamin

Assistant Dramaturg/Sensitivity Coordinator- Evelyn Deaton

Stage Manager- Carissa Gandenberger

Assistant Stage Manager- Michael Hamburg

Scenic Designer- Tyler Gabbard

Costume Designer- Cat Schmeal Swope

Sound Designer- Avery Reynolds

Lighting Designer- Kristen Peck

Technical Director- Doug Stock

Producer- Maggie Perrino

The Carnegie