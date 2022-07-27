Plan a trip to the Kentucky State Fair — and make a visit of the 4-H’s ‘Cloverville’ part of your experience















By Owen Prim

4-H Extension Agent

The Kentucky State Fair runs August 18-28 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville — and it’s a perfect family-destination accessible to every Kentucky family.

Gates open at 7 a.m. each day. The Kentucky State Fair is a tradition for generations of families across the Commonwealth and beyond.

The State Fair offers lots of educational and entertaining exhibits, fun-filled attractions, top-of-the-line concerts, a World’s Championship Horse Show, rides, and my favorite – the fair food. There are also plenty of other activities all designed to create memories for friends and families. All of the concerts are free with paid gate admission.

The Kentucky State Fair hosts 4-H projects from across the state in “Cloverville.”

Cloverville is the village-like area where all non-livestock 4-H Exhibits are displayed during the fair. Cloverville consists of 18 divisions where 4-H’ers can showcase their projects.

In order to exhibit a 4-H project, 4-H’ers must first qualify on the county level. Kentucky 4-H believes that all youth should have opportunities for positive youth development in four guiding concepts: mastery, belonging, independence and generosity. The Kentucky State Fair 4-H events demonstrate a 4-H’ers level of mastery in project work through completion of displayed items.

Cloverville is located in the South Wing of the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center and will be a part of the fair’s AgLAND Exhibit. AgLAND will include more than an acre of agriculture exhibits which will highlight Kentucky’s farm and field heritage, including the future of farming and agribusiness through 4-H and FFA exhibits. AgLAND is brought to you by Kentucky’s Farm Families and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

So why not plan a trip to this year’s Kentucky State Fair?

The Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center is one of the 10 largest facilities of its kind in the U.S.

It features 1.3 million square feet of contiguous exhibit space and includes about 30 acres that are under-roof and air-conditioned. You can visit the website to see the daily schedule and maps. There is also an App and it has Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts for the most recent updates.

Campbell County Extension/University of Kentucky