NKU’s College of Law to host town hall-style meeting so citizens can offer advice on medical cannabis















The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee will hold a town hall-style meeting July 14, hosted by Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law, for Kentucky residents to offer advice for Gov. Andy Beshear on whether doctors should be allowed to prescribe medical cannabis in treatment of certain medical conditions.

The meeting, focused on public comments after brief remarks by some committee members, will be from 5:30 – 7 p.m. that night in the H. Gordon and Thelma Martin Ballroom at the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union on the NKU campus in Highland Heights.

Gov. Beshear appointed the 17-member advisory committee – which includes Chase professor Alex Kreit, Director of the Center on Addiction Law & Policy – in mid-June to conduct public meetings throughout the Commonwealth on attitudes toward medical cannabis and to report its findings to him.

Individuals who wish to speak to the committee at NKU need only to attend the meeting and do not need to register in advance. The meeting is one of four scheduled in the Commonwealth.

Judith Daar, Dean of Chase College of Law said, “Gathering public input on this important issue will assist in formulating next steps for the Commonwealth. We are pleased our Center can facilitate the community dialogue.”

In appointing the committee, Gov. Beshear said, “Polling suggests 90 percent of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, while at the same time, far too many in our state who could benefit from it are suffering. It is simply time that something more is done. I want to make sure every voice is heard as I am weighing executive action that could provide access to medical cannabis in the Commonwealth.”



• Directions to the meeting location:

The James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union on the NKU campus is accessible from both University Drive, the main campus entrance from U.S. 27, and from Three Mile Road, from Exit 76 from eastbound Interstate 275, by following directional signs to the Student Union and the Kenton Drive parking garage, directly opposite the Student Union. Garage parking will be free.



• Committee background information:

