NKU named education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing undergrad opportunities















Northern Kentucky University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to nearly all undergraduate opportunities at NKU.

“NKU is honored to be partnering with Amazon, which shares our values of student success and regional engagement,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Through this partnership, we will help equip students with the necessary tools to succeed in the ever-changing workforce.”

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon and beyond. The program meets individual learners where they are on their educational journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

This partnership aligns with NKU’s learner-focused and regionally engaged mission, providing Amazon hourly employees access to more than 80 undergraduate degree programs and stackable micro-credentials with options for in-person, hybrid, and online classes. Full-time employees are eligible for up to $5,250 in tuition, fees, and course materials, while part-time employees are eligible for up to $2,625. Employees are eligible for the benefit after 90 days of employment with Amazon.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements and offering education that leads to overall career success.

“We’re looking forward to Northern Kentucky University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere.

“We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”



For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, click here.