Kentucky Realtors establishes new nonprofit foundation to assist Kentuckians in need















The Kentucky Realtors (KYR) Board of Directors has established a non-profit, charitable organization that will financially assist individuals and entities throughout the Commonwealth.

The Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation (KRRF) is a 501(c)(3) which will be overseen by its own Board of Directors.

KYR President Mike Inman says the foundation was born out of a desire to help Kentuckians that were affected by the December 2021 tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

“KYR has been administering an historic $1.5 million relief grant from the National Association of Realtors but those funds are restricted to housing-related expenses only,” Inman said. “Funds collected by the KRRF are unrestricted and can be awarded to individuals, entities, or even communities to help meet other urgent needs when they arise.”

A non-profit maintained by the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR) had been collecting funds on behalf of KRRF while it was being formalized. LBAR CEO Justin Landon and President Rusty Underwood were on hand at a recent event to present KRRF with a $130,000 check to officially fund the foundation.

“We are excited to see KYR get started with a 501(c)(3) that will serve organizations and charitable causes across the state,” said Underwood. “This contribution at the launch of this endeavor will help provide, at least initially, much-needed funding to those affected by the western Kentucky tornadoes and, in the future, additional relief when the next disaster strikes.”

The 2022 Chair of the KRRF Board of Directors, Jaclyn Graves, says that this fund will help many throughout the Commonwealth. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve our communities through the KRRF,” she said. “Our Kentucky Realtor family is committed to helping our neighbors and we appreciate the ability we now have to provide them comfort and support in times of need.”

Any individual or business wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution to the fund should mail a check payable to KRRF to Kentucky Realtors at 2708 Old Rosebud Rd., Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40509.

Kentucky Realtors