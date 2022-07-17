Joe Moffett named Dean of Arts & Sciences at Gateway Community & Technical College















Joe Moffett has been named Dean of Arts & Sciences at Gateway Community & Technical College joining the Academic Affairs department.

Moffett is a Pennsylvania State Behrend College graduate and has a M.A. and Ph.D. from West Virginia University.

Most recently, he was the Dean of Arts, English, and Humanities at Oklahoma City Community College. During his time there, he was influential in the revitalization of the college’s Journalism & Broadcast program, the receiving of several key grants, and the school’s acceptance of the Business Partnership Excellence Award from the Oklahoma Board of Regents for their work with Digital Cinema Production and Prairie Surf Studios in support of the state’s flourishing film industry.

Moffett’s experience as an educator includes stops at Kentucky State University, the University of Maryland-Global Campus, Universitatea Babes-Bolyai Cluj-Napoca in Romania, Northern Kentucky University, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and West Virginia University.

Moffett is a published author with various academic articles featured in journals, books, and scholastic publications. He is an award-winning educator with a strong leadership background and exceptional professional service experience.