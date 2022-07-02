Horizon Community Funds announces symposium, nonprofit awards; awards nominations open















Horizon Community Funds, in partnership with several other Northern Kentucky organizations, is calling for nominations for the nonprofit awards to be given at the 2022 NKY Philanthropy Symposium. The Symposium will be held September 27.

The 2022 NKY Philanthropy Symposium will bring a series of topics to the table that drive Northern Kentucky’s future forward as the region emerges from the recent pandemic.

As a component of the symposium, the Horizon Nonprofit Awards will highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties. Award categories include:

• Executive of the Year (Large)

• Executive of the Year (Small)

• MVP (Staff)

• MVP (Board)

• Volunteer of the Year



“Northern Kentucky thrives, thanks in large part to the hard work of our nonprofits,” said Horizon Community Funds President and CEO Nancy Grayson. “Their efforts often go unacknowledged, and we are excited for this opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Nominations are now open, and all submissions are due by noon on Friday, August 26. Nomination forms can be found here.

The 2022 NKY Philanthropy Symposium and Awards Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger. Tickets and more information will be available in August.

For information on sponsorships, please contact Nancy Grayson at ngrayson@horizonfunds.org.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community.