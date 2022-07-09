Milestones therapeutic horsemanship program presents Rider Horse Show Sunday to show off skills















Head to the farm this Sunday to see riders show off their skills as Milestones, Inc. hosts the second annual Rider Horse Show.

Milestones is a therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life.

The Rider Horse Show will take place Sunday, July 10 starting at 10 a.m. Milestones is located at 12372 Riggs Road in Independence. Admission is $10 a person (at the entrance), children 12 and younger are free.

Susan Kinsella, executive director of Milestones, explains why this event is so important.

“This event showcases how each rider has grown in their confidence and skillset. Our staff, volunteers and our horses strive to assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, loving environment through multiple programs offered both on-site at the farm and through community outreach.”

At the Rider Horse Show, Milestones riders will demonstrate their knowledge of horsemanship and riding skills as they compete in front of a guest judge.

The event also includes a photo booth, a chance for children to read to a therapy horse and learn about Horse Tales, a program with the Kenton County Public Library, food truck, and an opportunity to bid on “Milestones Memory Maker Packages” with some of the horses.

“This is a unique chance for people to learn more about Milestones’ and get up close and personal with some of our wonderful horses,” stated Kinsella. “We encourage everyone to check it out and learn more about all of the programs Milestones’ offers.”



If you would like more information about Milestones Inc. including sponsoring the Rider Horse Show, please contact Susan Kinsella, Executive Director at 859.240.2006 or email at info@milestonesinc.org.