Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of three Floyd County peace officers killed in line of duty

Jul 5th, 2022 · 0 Comment

Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Tuesday, July 5, to sunset on Thursday, July 7, in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot in a standoff on Thursday. June 30.

Capt. Robert Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins, were killed in the line of duty last week in Allen.

Funeral services for Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure will be held Wednesday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Funeral services for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins will be held Thursday, July 7, at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.


