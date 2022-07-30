Fort Mitchell aims to educate people about animal conservation, after killing of deer in the city















The City of Fort Mitchell is hoping to educate people about the importance of animal conservation.

After an investigation from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife in November 2020, multiple wildlife-related and other charges were filed against a Boone County man. Those charges included hunting on private property in Fort Mitchell without permission, illegally killing a deer, and improperly reporting the harvest.

The man charged was also required to pay to have the deer shoulder-mounted and be given to Fort Mitchell, which plans to display it at the city building on Dixie Highway.

“Once I heard about this, I worked with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and they put me in touch with (Kenton County Attorney) Stacy Tapke’s office,” said Fort Mitchell Councilmember Greg Pohlgeers. “The deer was truly a majestic animal and I hate what happened to it, but I think from an unpleasant situation this was the best ending possible.”

The city sees the situation as an opportunity for others to learn more about animal conservation.

“This story can’t be untold,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman. “This deer was a legend in Fort Mitchell and through animal conservation the legend will continue.”

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, hunters are required to report their harvest through Telecheck, an automated game harvest checkpin system, either by phone at 1-900-CHK-GAME or online at www.fw.ky.gov, by midnight on the day the animal is recovered and before processing the carcass. Entering false informaion is unlawful.

“It’s sad to see a deer poached like this, but you can make a positive out of a negative and use this to teach the public about the importance of animal conservation,” said Sergeant Jason Ping of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

People are encouraged to report any game violations to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife by calling 1-800-25-ALERT. Anonymous tips can also be made by texting “KFWLAW” along with a message to 847411 (tip411) or through the KFWLaw app.

For more information, contact the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Department at 800-858-1549 or go to www.fw.ky.gov.