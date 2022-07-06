Erlanger to use Planning and Development Services of Kenton County to provide zoning, other services















The City of Erlanger has announced that Planning and Development Services of Kenton County (PDS) will provide zoning and expanded building administration services to the city.

Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette, a member of the PDS Council management board, said that PDS has made substantial changes and improvements in recent years and she is confident that the agency will provide outstanding services to the city.

“The recent changes in leadership have resulted in excellent improvements throughout the entire organization,” Mayor Fette said. “PDS offers tremendous expertise, so this move makes great sense for the current and future residents and businesses in Erlanger.”

Erlanger City Council approved the move to PDS earlier this month.

PDS is a city-county agency that provides multiple services – including planning and zoning – to a number of cities in Kenton County as wells as communities and jurisdictions across Northern Kentucky.

In addition, PDS offers state and local-level building code services, community development, LINK-GIS mapping, code enforcement and infrastructure review and inspections.

And through a digital office, PDS offers online applications and forms that are accessible from anywhere.

“We are excited to work with the City of Erlanger and provide the professional leadership and expertise they are seeking,” said PDS Executive Director Sharmili Reddy, who took over leadership of the organization two years ago. “Mayor Fette has been involved with PDS so she is fully aware of how we can assist her team and become a true partner with the city.”

