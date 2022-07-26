BCM’s July 27 NKY History Hour to explore history of Kenton and Campbell County Police Departments















Originally called “patrolmen,” monitoring Dixie Highway for hasty motorists, the men and women at the Kenton and Campbell County Police Departments have been providing Northern Kentucky with exceptional service since 1922. The patrol cars and uniforms may have changed for these “Dixie Highway Speed Cops,” but one thing remains; a strong dedication to preserving the peace and safeguarding the community.

Join Captain Chris Pittaluga of the Kenton County Police Department and Nikki Owen of the Campbell County Police Department, as they share the 100-year history of both departments, including the changes and events they have faced along the way, during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Captain Chris Pittaluga has worked for the Kenton County Police for 15 years and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Throughout his career with Kenton County, he has worked as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Field Training Coordinator, Fire Investigator, Accident Reconstructionist, Detective, Detective Sergeant, and Patrol Sergeant. Captain Pittaluga was promoted to Captain in December 2020 and has served as the Patrol Commander since this time. As the Patrol Commander; Pittaluga oversees Patrol, the School Resource Officers, the firearms program, honor guard, fire investigations, and field training. As a side project, Pittaluga has learned more about the history of the police department and has become the unofficial historian of the agency.

Originally born and raised in Richmond, Indiana, Nikki Owen has been a Campbell County resident since 1989. She has three daughters and currently resides in Melbourne, Kentucky. Owen has been with the Campbell County Police Department since September of 2014, serving as the police clerk/administrative assistant, as well as the department’s Credentialed Victim’s Advocate. She handles all aspects of managing the office at the Police Department, including working closely with the detectives, officers and prosecutor’s offices and managing the digital evidence systems, including both body-worn and dash camera systems. Owen is most likely the first face you will see upon entering the department, and the first voice you will hear when calling.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

