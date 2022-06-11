Statewide summer marketing campaign encourages Kentuckians to visit their local farmers’ markets















Kentucky Proud, the state’s official agricultural marketing program, invites all Kentuckians to meet “where the best of Kentucky comes together” at Kentucky’s farmers’ markets.

“Summertime in Kentucky means farmers’ markets are in full swing across the state,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles. “Consumers want the freshest and healthiest foods available and that’s exactly what you can find at any of 3,000 vendors in the 170 farmers’ markets throughout 112 Kentucky counties. Farmer’s markets truly are ‘where the best of Kentucky comes together.’”

Kentucky farmers’ markets not only bring consumers the freshest foods available, they also connect the consumer with the farmers who grow and raise their food. Farm-fresh produce, meats, eggs, and much more is available at Kentucky Proud farmers’ markets across the commonwealth.

Since 1994, the number of farmers’ markets in the U.S. has increased from 2,000 to more than 8,600. A recent University of California, Davis study discovered, “for every dollar of sales, direct marketers [Kentucky’s farm families] are generating twice as much economic activity within the region.” Supporting local businesses also creates jobs where Kentuckians live. And shopping at a local Kentucky Proud farmers’ market means food travels fewer miles from the farm to the plate of Kentucky families. According to the USDA, more than half of farmers traveled less than 10 miles to their market. That not only allows consumers to pick their food at the very peak of freshness but also conserves energy and resources in the form of decreased transportation costs and reduced packaging.

A new Kentucky Proud summer marketing campaign launched this week with video and radio spots as well as limited TV and print ads that drive consumers to make direct farm purchases at a registered Kentucky Proud farmers’ market. The campaign will run through Aug. 30. Kentucky Proud has also partnered with social media influencers across the state to highlight the diverse selections and the unique and fun shopping experiences at the Commonwealth’s farmers’ markets. The campaign was funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

To learn more and to locate a Kentucky Proud farmers’ market near you, visit kyproud.com/farmers-markets

Kentucky Department of Agriculture