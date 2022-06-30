Adams reports on voters rolls; more new voters for 3rd month, gap narrows between Dems, Reps















Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that during May, more new voters were added to Kentucky’s rolls than were removed for the third month in a row.

From May 18, when the rolls reopened for registration following the May 17 primary election, through May 31, a total of 8,617 new voters were registered while 4,420 were removed.

A total of 3,996 of the removals were deceased voters, 192 people who moved out of state, 163 voters convicted of felonies, 60 who were adjudged incompetent by the courts, and nine who voluntarily de-registered.

“Kentucky continues to see a bump in voter registration,” Adams said. “After a sleepy primary election, I hope this indicates voter interest in the (November) General Election.”

The gap between the number of registered Democrats and registered Republicans continued to narrow in May, so now there is a Democratic lead of just over 4,100.

Democratic registrants account for 45.2 percent of the electorate, with 1,612,323 voters. Democratic registration declined by 5,738, a 0.36 percent decrease.

Republican registration accounts for 45.1 percent of the electorate, with 1,608,203 voters. Republican registration increased by 8,897, a 0.56 percent increase.

In addition, there are 344,024 voters registered under other political affiliations, including Independent, making up 9.7 percent of the electorate. Registration in this category increased by 1,038, or 0.30 percent.