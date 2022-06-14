Purple People Bridge to celebrate 150th anniversary with The Big Bourbon Bash June 16















The Purple People Bridge turned 150 this year and to celebrate this historic milestone, the bridge is hosting a series of events throughout the summer, starting with The Big Bourbon Bash on Thursday, June 16.

“We are bringing bourbon from Kentucky and Ohio to the Purple People Bridge for The Big Bourbon Bash,” said President of Newport Southbank Bridge Company, Will Weber. “We are excited to invite people down to the bridge to not only celebrate this major milestone, but to enjoy one of our region’s incredible spirits while doing it.”

The Big Bourbon Bash on the Purple People Bridge will highlight local bourbon from both Kentucky and Ohio. From 5-9 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to take in the beautiful views from the bridge while enjoying award-winning bourbon and cocktails from local distilleries.

The following distilleries are participating:

There is no ticket purchase necessary, attendance is free. Guests will have the chance to taste and sample bourbon and purchase drinks and cocktails. The event will also feature themed bourbon arts and crafts vendors along with food trucks.

The Big Bourbon Bash is presented by the Cincy Region, meetNKY, Visit Cincy along with B-105 as the featured media sponsor. 15% of all sales from the event will go to preserving and maintaining the Purple People Bridge. As a private non-profit company, the Newport Southbank Bridge Company owns and manages the popular Purple People Bridge and is funded solely by event rental or sign rental on the bridge.

There will be two other events hosted on the Purple People Bridge this summer to celebrate its 150th Anniversary. The Red White & Brew will be held 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 with a similar concept featuring both Kentucky and Ohio breweries, and likewise with The Back Roads Wine Festival 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th featuring wineries from both Kentucky and Ohio. More information about these events will be released in the coming weeks.

