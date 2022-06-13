Point/Arc’s 18th residential home in Edgewood is special, dedicated in honor of Linda Grome















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

This one is special. Very special.

The Point/Arc dedicated its 18th residential home on Sunday — the Linda Grome Home on Brookwood Drive in Edgewood (3020 Brookwood Drive).

“What a fitting tribute in memory of her untimely death January 27, 2021, for our newest and 18th home to be named after our daughter, Linda Grome – Our “Love Like Linda” Home,” said Judi Gerding, mom, and founder and president of The Point/Arc.

“It’s exactly what we look for in a group home,” Gerding said at the dedication. “We always look for three bedrooms, a ranch home, and handicap accessibility. The Linda Grome Home checks all those boxes.”

Edgewood Mayor John Link, who attended the dedication added: “Our community is getting a great asset with the addition of The Linda Grome Home.”

The non-profit Point/Arc celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The organization provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and development (I/DD) disabilities to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.

“There’s a lot of neat things about The Linda Grome Home,” Gerding said.

And a lot of great memories to share – forever.