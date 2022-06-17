Newport Aquarium’s WAVE Foundation to host annual Putt for Penguins Celebrity Golf Outing















WAVE Foundation, the nonprofit organization at the Newport Aquarium, is hosting the 11th annual David Fulcher’s Putt for Penguins Celebrity Golf Outing on Monday, June 27 at Wetherington Golf and Country Club in West Chester, Ohio.

Former Cincinnati Bengal, David Fulcher, will be in the outing with over 30 former and current athletes and local celebrity friends to support WAVE Foundation. Each foursome will play with a local celebrity.

WAVE Foundation Executive Director Tricia Watts says, “Putt for Penguins is a fun event that helps WAVE extend the footprint of, and access to, Newport Aquarium into the community. sponsorships are available and of course, donations are always welcome and needed!”

Upon arrival, participants will get to meet penguins and other animals from the Newport Aquarium and enjoy a continental breakfast. Drinks and food will be served by the bite throughout the course. There will also be an awards celebration to wrap up the outing.

All the proceeds from Putt for Penguins supports the WAVE Foundation.

The WAVE Foundation will use these funds for their local education programs and global conservation efforts. One of the main programs this outing will benefit is WAVE’s community outreach program.

WAVE’s community outreach program takes aquatic animals from the Newport Aquarium directly to under-served schools and communities, where children who may not have the opportunity to go to the Aquarium, can have a live animal experience and learn about aquatic life. The proceeds will also go towards global conservation efforts, such as saving African Penguins from extinction.

Click here to register and to view the full list of celebrities who will be participating.