Kenton Co., NKY Beekeepers to celebrate National Pollinator week with Pollinator Palooza June 20















Kenton County Parks and Recreation and the Northern Kentucky Beekeeper’s Association are celebrating National Pollinator Week with Pollinator Palooza on Monday, June 20 at Lincoln Ridge Park’s Shelter House three from 10 a.m.-noon.

This family-friendly event will include pollinator-themed activity sheets and crafts. It’s sure to bee a blast.

Instead of a registration fee, Kenton County Parks and Recreation collects donations of non-perishable food and personal care items for Be Concerned. No registration is required for this event.

Lincoln Ridge Park is located at 420 Independence Station Road in Independence.

For more information, please contact Rhonda Ritzi at Rhonda.Ritzi@KentonCounty.org.

