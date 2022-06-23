KCTCS President Czarapata receives annual Communicator of the Year award from state PRSA















The Thoroughbred Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has named Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) President Paul Czarapata Communicator of the Year. The award is given annually to someone outside the public relations field.

In his first year as KCTCS president, Czarapata created strong communication plans to inform 7,100 employees and nearly 100,000 students in two time zones about ever-changing COVID guidelines and protocols. Additionally, he conducted a town hall-style listening tour at all 16 colleges to hear from faculty, staff and community leaders.

Examples of other programs or accomplishments include:

• Installing Wi-fi hotspots in all college parking lots during COVID to provide broadband access to KCTCS students and others in the community.

• Building relationships with legislators and promoting initiatives that benefited KCTCS students. Through his work with the Kentucky General Assembly, KCTCS had one of its most productive sessions.

• Starting the first President’s Pop-Up Office series at the Versailles office. This provides an avenue for employees to talk with Czarapata one-on-one about any topic.

• Creating a statewide newsletter that goes out to business and community leaders as well as legislators.

• Instituting an online mental health resource for students during COVID that continues today.

Previous winners of the Communicator of the Year Award over the last 25 years include both Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. Steve Beshear, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, and former University of Kentucky President Lee Todd.

“I am honored to receive this award from our local public relations professionals,” Czarapata said. “I’m truly humbled to be among this prestigious list of award recipients.”

As part of his recognition, Czarapata was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Lexington Legend’s game yesterday.