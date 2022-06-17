A reminder: St. Elizabeth, NKY CAC hosting Juneteenth celebration Saturday, onsite screenings















For the second year in a row, St. Elizabeth Healthcare is teaming up with the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) to host a celebration of Juneteenth a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of African-Americans who were enslaved.

This event is just one example of the commitment made by St. Elizabeth to better connect with communities where health inequities exist by establishing partnerships and education initiatives.

“We are proud to partner with the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission once again to commemorate Juneteenth,” said Garren Colvin, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is part of everything we do here at St. Elizabeth, from how we serve our patients to nurturing our workforce. This event is just another example of our commitment to lead the communities we serve to become the healthiest in America.”

In collaboration with NKCAC, St. Elizabeth will commemorate the 157th Juneteenth Independence Day with a full day of activities and educational programs. The Juneteenth Celebration is free and open to the public.

Juneteenth Celebration Details:

When: Saturday, June 18,

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Grant Scholar House

824 Greenup St., Covington

What: Activities, educational programs, tournaments, free food, drink vendors, African dancers, a DJ, and free health screenings.

“It’s a top priority at St. Elizabeth Healthcare to connect with diverse communities and create equity in healthcare,” said Alieu Nyassi, Assistant Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at St. Elizabeth. “In the last few years, St. Elizabeth is proud to have proven its commitment by establishing itself as a regional leader in diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Free onsite screenings and information from St. Elizabeth related to the following health conditions:

Blood Pressure

Breast Cancer*

Cardiac Disease*

Colon Cancer

Diabetes Management

Lung Cancer

*Pre-registration required.

The St. Elizabeth Human Resources team will also be on hand with information on career paths and current job openings within the company.