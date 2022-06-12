A progress report on Covington’s IRS site as demolition, clean-up make way for development















A progress report on the demolition and clean-up at the Covington site of the old IRS facility. And progress is being made.

Excavators are like a Swiss Army knife or Leatherman – with the right set of attachments, you can pretty much handle any job.

Which is another way of saying that O’Rourke Wrecking has ALL the tools, and it’s employing a variety of them as its crews continue to sweep clean the 23-acre former IRS data-processing complex in Covington and prepare the site for development.

A set of hydraulic metal shears on the end of an excavator’s arm is being used to cut massive I-beams into small pieces for easier transport.

All of that metal scrap is being sold to AK Steel, where it will be melted and eventually remolded.

The concrete footers and pads, plus an array of bigger-than-usual rebar are also part of the clean-up.

For the history of the site and future plans, see the City’s Covington Central Riverfront Development page.

City leaders have said the site could support a mix of land uses, including office space, a hotel, apartments and condominiums, a levee park, a public plaza, and the possible expansion of the Convention Center.

The conceptual master plan and its supporting information can be seen on the city’s Riverfront Development page.