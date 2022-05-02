U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville seize shipment of 15 pounds of illegal ketamine















U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville recently intercepted a shipment containing 15 pounds of illegal ketamine.

The shipment, originating from a residence in Germany was manifested as professional make-up.

The parcel was heading to a residence in Queenstown, New Zealand. Officers opened the shipment and found six plastic bottles labeled as Kryolan (Liquid Latex Clear) containing a white substance. Officers tested the substance, which was positive for Ketamine. The estimated street value of the ketamine was $100,000.

Like many anesthetics, ketamine has legitimate medical uses, but can be abused for its hallucinogenic and sedating effects.

Ketamine distorts perceptions, causes temporary paralysis, and dangerously slows breathing, potentially shutting down body systems and leading to cardiac arrest or respiratory failure.

Along with other club drugs, ketamine abuse typically occurs at raves and dance clubs, and is commonly used to facilitate sexual assault crimes. It is a Schedule III non-narcotic drug regulated under the Controlled Substances Act.



“The experience and skills of our CBP officers to be able to target and seize this parcel is possibly life-saving,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Our officers and specialists have exceptional training to recognize and intercept a vast array of potentially dangerous or illegal products and remove these dangers from the e-commerce supply chain.”



