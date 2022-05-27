State releases county unemployment data for April ’22; Boone lowest in NKY, state about same as nation















Unemployment rates rose in seven Kentucky counties, fell in 110 counties, and stayed the same in three counties between April 2021 and April 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.5%. It was followed by Cumberland and Oldham counties, 2.6% each; Henry, Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties, 2.7% each; Anderson, Boone, Bullitt, Fayette, Harrison, Logan, Monroe, Simpson and Washington counties, 2.8% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.5%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 7.6%; Elliott County, 7.5%; Martin County, 7.3%; Owsley County, 6.7%; Leslie County, 6.6%; Carter County, 6.5%; Lewis County 6.4%; Harlan County, 6.2%; and Floyd and Johnson counties, 5.7% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.4% for April 2022, and 3.3% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted April 2022 unemployment rate was released on May 19 and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=562.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.

See details on county rates here.