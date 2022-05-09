State Animal Control board offering local governments grants to spay, neuter dogs and cats















The Kentucky Animal Control Advisory Board (KACAB), part of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, is inviting city and county governments to apply for available grants to spay and neuter dogs and cats.

The board will award up to $3,000 to each government on a competitive basis.

Grant applicants do not need to offer matching funds, however governments with matching funds that exceed the KACAB grant amount will be favored candidates.

Governments may partner with non-profit organizations to obtain the best use of resources. Applicants are encouraged to seek out the best price possible for the average anticipated cost per alteration. Grant amounts will be based in part on alteration costs. Favorable ranking will be given to mandatory spay/neuter programs.

Most funds for this program come from the sale of spay/neuter license plates. The board encourages Kentucky motorists to buy spay/neuter license plates when buying or renewing vehicle licenses to help fund this program. Donations are also accepted online or by check.

The Animal Control Advisory Board was established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly. Its duties include making recommendations to the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture relating to animal control issues, evaluating applications for disbursement of animal care and control funds, establishing shelter standards, and creating training programs.

Spay/neuter grant-candidates can learn more about this program and download the grant application at kyspayneuter.com.

Grant applications must be received by email no later than Friday, July 15.

Please email all documents and required attachments to michael.grant@ky.gov. No faxed or applications sent via mail will be accepted.

Kentucky Today