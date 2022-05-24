Second Honor Flight of the year going to DC today with veterans 65+ to honor their service to country















Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Tri-State veterans and their guardians will takeoff from CVG Airport today for the second Honor Flight of the year. Honor Flight offers veterans the opportunity to see their memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country.

The veterans will leave early morning from CVG on an American Airlines chartered flight and will arrive back at CVG at 8:35 p.m. The public is invited to attend the welcome home celebration at the welcome point in the Terminal. That will take place around 9 p.m.



Honor Flight Tri-State’s sole mission is to fly veterans 65+, who served stateside or overseas, to their memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. All veterans traveling on this flight are from the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana area.



The trip will include visits to the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and other Washington D.C. sights.

This is the second Honor Flight Tri-State of the year. The two honor flights in the fall will take place on September 20th and October 25th. To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, please visit honorflighttristate.org.