Registration now open for Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road NKY summer day camps















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) encourages Kentucky girls to grow and explore in a safe, outdoor environment through their Summer Day Camp options – with registration now open to girls for sessions June 6 through 10 and on June 13 through 17.

Day camp provides girls with the foundation to strengthen leadership, build STEAM skills (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), and develop a deeper appreciation for nature. Registration is open to girls kindergarten through fifth grade; girls must be registered by May 18 to take part in GSKWR’s unique adventure experiences. Both weeks of camp will be distinctly different, with opportunities for campers to participate in outdoor adventure challenges and leadership exercises.

During week one of Summer Day Camp, Once Upon a Day Camp, June 6 though 10, Kentucky Girl Scouts will be guided through STEAM and leadership activities oriented around classic fairy tales and stories. On Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9, girls will learn about nature conservation and outdoor crafts, develop STEM projects to learn about the creation of candy, discuss cybersecurity by building an imaginative castle, create STEM potion projects and participate in a forest hike. These activities will occur at the South Hills Civic Club in Fort Wright. On Friday, June 10, girls will canoe, explore creative writing, and create their own bookmark at the GSKWR camp property in Erlanger.

Week two, Operation Girl Scout, June 13 though 17, will be focused on outdoor exercises and confidence-building through spy-themed adventures. On Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16, girls will practice teamwork through scavenger hunts and other outdoor games, build STEAM skills through crafts and patterns in nature, and discover code-cracking and cybersecurity lessons at the South Hills Civic Club. On Friday, June 17 girls will unleash their inner adventure during canoeing and other outdoor games at the GSKWR Erlanger Camp Property.

Throughout each of the day camp weeklong sessions, Kentucky Girl Scouts will earn badges specific to their grade levels and the programming offered. Week one will focus on environmental stewardship, innovation, art in the outdoors, and cybersecurity, whereas week two will be rooted in shapes in nature, STEM career exploration, and detective work.

By cultivating a deep appreciation for nature and nurturing trust, communication, and skill-building, GSKWR builds confidence in Kentucky’s future female leaders.

Cost for Girl Scout members is $130 or $165 for non-members.

For information on all camp opportunities, contact Ashley Safran, Program and Recruitment Manager asafran@gswrc.org.