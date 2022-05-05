Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce names winners of annual Business Impact Awards















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the winners of the annual Business Impact Awards.

The winners were announced at an event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. The NKY Chamber recognized local business leaders and innovators – small and large, new and long-standing – that positively impacted the Northern Kentucky Metro throughout the past year through innovation, creativity, strong business practices, and leadership.

“Congratulations to all the Business Impact Award winners and finalists who work tirelessly every single day, to not only ensure the satisfaction of their customers and the success of their businesses but to also make a positive impact on those who live, work, play, learn and give back in the Northern Kentucky Metro,” said Brent Cooper, president & CEO of the NKY Chamber.

Winners were announced in nine categories:

Small Business Award: Kate’s Catering and Personal Chef Services

Medium Business Award: Prolocity Cloud Solutions

Large Business Award: Flagship Communities REIT

Community Champions Award – For-profit: City Wide Facility Solutions

Community Champions Award – Nonprofit: DAV, Disabled American Veterans

Cool Place to Work Award: ROADiD

Heritage Award: ARISTECH SURFACES LLC

Start-Up Award: Grassroots & Vine

Innovation Award: Gravity Diagnostics

“As a bank committed to community, Huntington is proud to sponsor this event that honors and recognizes the businesses and organizations working to improve Northern Kentucky,” said Kevin Jones, Regional President of Huntington. “The winners from this year’s Business Impact Awards show their dedication to community by investing in their businesses and employees, recognizing the need for a diverse workforce, prioritizing customer satisfaction and making volunteer work an integral part of the workplace culture. Congratulations to all those who were recognized for a job well done.”

The Business Impact Awards were presented by Huntington. Award Sponsors included Al. Neyer, Global Business Solutions, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Strauss Troy, and VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. The Trophy Sponsor was Trophy Awards Manufacturing. The Reception Sponsor was Perfetti Van Melle, the Event Sponsors were Brighton Center, HORAN, Humana, The Ion Center for Violence Prevention and ROADiD. The Supporting Sponsors were PNC Bank and Republic Bank.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce