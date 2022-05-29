NKY Memorial Day events to honor, remember, celebrate those who served and kick off the summer















The Governor has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon today in observance of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a time for us, as Kentuckians and as Americans, to honor those servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice fr our nation and for our freedom.”

Families and communities across Northern Kentucky have celebrations and fun times planned for the holiday, in honor of veterans — and to kick off the summer.

Here are some of them:

Newport

Memorial Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. at Builders Surplus Parking Lot – East 6th & York Streets.



City Manager Tom Fromme, Mayor Tommy Guidugli, Jr., Vice Mayor Frank Peluso, Sr., and Commissioners: Beth Fennell, Jerry Peluso and Ken Rechtin invite you to be a Newport Memorial Day Parade watcher, attend the Memorial ceremony remembering our Veterans – past and present and enjoy “sweet treats” following the ceremony.

The Parade route will travel east on East 6th Street to Monmouth Street and south to the City Building at 998 Monmouth Street.

Mayor Tommy Guidugli, Jr. will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Activities planned: Singing of the National Anthem, Prayers, Grand Marshall Audrey Owczarzak, Speaker Marylou Hampton, ‘God Bless America’, Wreath Presentation by the VFW and American Legion, Memorial for Deceased Veterans in 2021, Hanoi’s Lost Child Foundation Presentation, Flag Raising by the National Guard and Marine Corps, 21-Gun Salute, Taps, and Continental Breakfast provided by Kroger and Jersey Mikes.

The parade and ceremony are Open to the Public and FREE to attend.

City Administration Building Closed Monday, May 30th In Observance of Memorial Day. Police and Fire/EMS will be working.

Florence

The City of Florence welcomes everyone to join us as we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom on Memorial Day.

The city’s Annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Boone County High School.The parade route follows Burlington Pike from the high school and turns at Ewing Boulevard, concluding at the Florence Government Center.

The Annual Memorial Day Ceremony follows the conclusion of the parade at the Veterans Memorial on the campus of the Florence Government Center. The Memorial Day Program will have patriotic music by the Florence Community Band and Chorus. Those that have served in the military will be recognized for their service.

In the event of rain, the Memorial Day Ceremony will take place in the lower level of the Florence Government Center.

Edgewood

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will take play at Freedom Park, starting at 10 a.m. The event will be practicing social distancing. If you would like to watch it live, tune in at 10 a.m. as we will be going live from Facebook.

Boy Scout Troop 779 will be collecting tattered and worn flags from 9-9:45am to be properly disposed of.

Erlanger-Elsmere

Erlanger’s Memorial Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. and continue with festivities until 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 6423 at 4435 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere.

Bellevue-Dayton

The annual parade begins at Veterans Monument in Dayton and ends in Bellevue at the Veterans Club, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Monument Park.

Highland Heights

There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the City Building, with coffee and donuts afterward, to honor veterans who have passed and the brave men and women who have served and give the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Covington

Nine hours will be committed to honoring the military dead as part of Covington’s annual Memorial Day services.



We celebrate because we can, because there were men and women – including many from Covington – who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today, paying the irreversible sacrifice in service to our country. They’re part of The Cov’s collective identity, their stories rippling through our neighborhoods, schools, and places of worship.

“Memorial Day is a day of remembering our soldiers,” said Denny Madden, co-chair and treasurer of the United Veterans Memorial Day Committee. “Because of their sacrifice for our freedoms, we’re able to have parades like this to honor them.”



Monday’s events begin at 7 a.m. with a series of Honor Guard salutes at local military memorial sites. They continue with a parade and end with a service at Historic Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum.

The salutes at the sites will include a prayer, a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps,” and the placing of a wreath by the combined Honor Guard from the Latonia American Legion Post 203 and the Marshall Schildmeyer VFW Post 6095, Madden said. Those will be in addition to any local community program.



Morning events

· VFW Post 6095 at 347 E. 47th St. – 7 a.m.

· American Legion Post 203 on Winston Highway – 7:45 a.m.

· Korean War Memorial at Ritte’s Corner – 7:55 a.m.

· Vietnam Memorial at 38th and Church streets – 8:05 a.m.

· World War II Memorial at Holmes High School – 8:30 a.m.

· Mother of God Cemetery at 3125 Madison Ave. – 8:50 a.m.

· Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road – 9:15 a.m.

The parade

Floats, vehicles, and marchers will begin lining up at Holmes High School at 12:30 p.m. for the parade. Participants should enter the campus by way of Eastern Avenue, Madden said.



The parade will leave the campus at 2 p.m. and proceed north on Madison Avenue, west onto 19th Street, north on Holman Avenue, and west on 13th Street to the new entrance of Linden Grove Cemetery.



The parade includes City officials, police and fire units, various military contingents and vehicles, a choir and band, ball teams, and fraternal organizations.

Linden Grove ceremony

The ceremony at Linden Grove is scheduled to begin at about 3:15 p.m.



The keynote speaker will be Felicia Huesman, founder of the Barracks Project, a Covington-based nonprofit. Since 2016, the Barracks Project’s goal has been to help both veterans and active-duty military by providing transitional/temporary housing, one-time emergency financial assistance, food, clothing, and hygiene donations, and by sending care packages to deployed U.S. troops.



The ceremony’s Grand Marshal is U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gary Keegan, and Covington Mayor Joe Meyer also will speak.



“Covington’s Memorial Day Parade and the ceremonial events of the day are defined by thoughtful reflection and remembrance of Covington’s fallen – the brave men and women of our city who valiantly served this country,” Meyer said. “It’s vital that we continue to honor their memory so that generations to come know of their sacrifice.”

Independence

Independence’s American Legion, Moon Brothers Post 275 (established 1947) will host the 2022 Memorial Day parade and honors, with a public address from the porch of the courthouse at the end of the parade. The parade is to give honor and respect to those who served in the military and are now deceased.

The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Line up is on Delaware Crossing by the Community & Senior Center. The American Legion will be lining up on the visitor side of the fire station; we should be there between 9-9:30 a.m.

The parade goes north on Madison Pike stopping for honors at the Independence Cemetery and Saint Cecilia. Parade route turns on McCullum Pike to end the procession. Honors will be presented at the Courthouse Memorial and a short public address will be given from the porch of the courthouse to conclude the ceremonies.

Park Hills

Park Hills Memorial Day Parade and Flag Raising Ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m., rain or shine. The parade will following route: Dixie Hwy at NDA to Arlington Rd, to Old State Rd, to Terrace Dr, to Amsterdam Rd, to Park Dr. At the conclusion of the parade, a flag ceremony will be conducted at Trolley Park. The Memorial Day Food Court sill be open at Trolley Park.