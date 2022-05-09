NKU Informatics+ to host second annual Digital Transformation Symposium (DX22) on May 17















Northern Kentucky University’s Informatics+ Center will host its Second Annual Digital Transformation Symposium (DX22) on Tuesday, May 17. The symposium focuses on topics that drive digital transformation across all businesses.

The one-day event brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, startups, and IT and security professionals to explore cutting-edge topics that are both daunting challenges and transformative opportunities, such as: artificial intelligence, digital media and advertising, data analytics in professional sports, and more.

Among the two dozen business leaders and practitioners involved in the sessions are: Ed Walton, CEO at Step CG; Geoff Smith, co-chair of Cincinnati CIO Roundtable & senior technology advisor at Cincinnati Bengals; Elisha Herrmann, senior director digital transformation at Navisite, and Mickey Mentzer, director – development and data systems at Cincinnati Reds.

Tony Saldanha, former vice president of global business services at Procter & Gamble and author of Why Digital Transformations Fail, is the keynote speaker for DX22. Saldanha is currently president of Transformant, a consulting organization that advises over 20 Fortune 100 companies around the world on digital transformation and global business services. He is also a founder of two blockchain and AI companies, and an adviser to venture capital companies. Tony’s Taste of Informatics podcast “Disrupt or Be Disrupted: Digital Transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution” can be found here.

“Digital transformation is critical to the way we anticipate, meet and exceed customer demands in an increasingly competitive landscape,” said Yael Cosset, senior vice president and chief information officer at Kroger. “Every day Kroger leverages technology to transform the customer experience, improve productivity, increase agility

and deliver value to all our stakeholders. We rely on NKU’s College of Informatics to prepare tomorrow’s digital-focused leaders in cybersecurity, media/communications, data science and more. The DX22 Symposium is a strong example of the university’s commitment to deliver exciting content from the region’s top innovators.”

Symposium sponsors include Fidelity Investments, Fifth Third Bank, Frost Brown Todd, Hy-Tek|AHS and STEP CG.

For more information and to register, visit the DX22 website.