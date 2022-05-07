News briefs: Sparks gets certification, Guidugli gets state appointment, Kenton litter crews, more















Campbell’s Sparks gets emergency management certification

Kentucky Emergency Management Association President Drew Chandler presented the Credential for Professionalism to James E. Sparks the Deputy Director for Operations at the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management.

The certification is for meeting the requirements and standards of the program in the areas of experience, dedication to integrity, and training as well as contributions to the profession in the field of emergency management in Kentucky.

“The Certified Kentucky Emergency Manager (CKEM) documents the candidate’s knowledge, skills, and ability by presenting an application packet for review. The CKEM is not limited to the local emergency manager; the private sector and academia also have emergency managers. The CKEM is KEMA’s Credential for Professionalism; not all emergency managers deserve to be a CKEM – only those who take that extra effort” Chandler said.

The Kentucky Emergency Management Association is a Kentucky-based non-profit corporation originally established in 1991. Activities of the Association seek to develop professionalism among those persons in Kentucky actively engaged in emergency management activities and to provide a forum for discussion of the common experience, ideas and suggestions of its members related to emergency management. William R. Turner, Director of the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management noted that Campbell County is the only county in the state to have its entire staff certified as CKEM’s.

Mayor Guidugli appointed to state board

Gov. Beshear has appointed Thomas Guidugli, mayor of Newport, to the Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority.

Guidugli replaces Steve Austin, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring April 28, 2026.

Boone County gets ag grant

Kentucky’s County Agricultural Investmantprogram has awarded Boone County $25,035 in

cost-share assistance to agricultural producers for practices to improve and diversify current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Heads up: Kenton litter crews picking up trash

Kenton County Public Works Solid Waste Management’s litter crews will be picking-up trash from May 10-12 between the hours of 8 a.m.– 3 p.m. on Dixie Highway from Eads Road (near Bracht-Piner Road) to approximately Kyley Lane.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work area. Flaggers will be in place for the safety of the litter crews as they work along the roadway.

More information is available by calling the Kenton County Public Works office at (859) 392-1920.

Florence hosting Public Works Night Out

Since 1960, the American Public Works Association (APWA) has sponsored National Public Works Week to energize and educate the public on the importance of public works in their daily lives.

Public Works include those who manage water, sewer, public transportation, and refuse removal systems as well as those responsible for maintaining public buildings and grounds.

As part of National Public Works Week, the City of Florence provides an evening with the community each year to visit with Public Services Department, participate in hands-on interactive displays, and check out the big trucks and city-owned equipment on display.

The City of Florence Public Services Department will hold its annual night out on Tuesday, May 17, from 4-6 p.m. at the Florence Mall on Mall Road.

This event is at no cost to the community. For further information, please contact the Public Services Department at 859.647.5416.