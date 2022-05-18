Local pediatrician Dr. Robert Tagher to run 100 miles to raise money for abused children and NKYCAC















Dr. Robert Tagher of Pediatrics of Florence will run 100 miles through the Florida Keys to benefit Northern Kentucky children who have been abused and neglected.

Tagher is competing in Keys 100 ultramarathon, a 100-mile-long race from Key Largo to Key West, on May 21 and 22. He’s collecting sponsorships to benefit the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (NKYCAC).

NKYCAC provides a coordinated response to child abuse in a child-focused environment, offering prevention, evaluation and treatment to children and families. Last year, NKYCAC served more than 800 children in Northern Kentucky who were physically, sexually and emotionally abused.

Tagher serves on the Board of Directors at NKYCAC. He successfully completed the 100-mile run in 2017 and raised over $20,000 for the Center. His goal is to raise more money this time.

“I absolutely love to run, so being able to do it with others and for others means a lot to me,” said Dr. Tagher. “I think this adventure at the Keys 100 will mean even more if the money we raise can be used to better serve the children who need the Advocacy Center. I hope people can sponsor me because when the going gets tough on race day – and it will – knowing that people made sacrifices is what keeps me going.”

You can support his efforts by donating today, text Rob100 to 53555 or click this link https://givebutter.com/67bSIK.

“We are extremely inspired and looking forward to following Dr. Tagher as he runs in the Ultramarathon,” said Executive Director of NKYCAC, Vickie Henderson. “This year as Dr. Tagher is running we want him to know and remember that there is a whole team of supporters back in his community cheering him on and supporting the children that Dr. Tagher has committed his life to protecting and keeping healthy.”

You can also follow NKYCAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nkycac to watch and encourage of Dr. Tagher as he runs ultramarathon.

