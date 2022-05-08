Lindner Center of HOPE launches campaign for mental health center of excellence; Butler to co-chair















Lindner Center of HOPE, a national nonprofit comprehensive mental health center of excellence, announced it will launch a new, $30 million development campaign to expand its facilities, staff and services.

The campaign kicked off with initial pledges of more than $6 million, including $2.5 million from William and Sue Butler and Corporex Companies, LLC, and $3.5 million from several other individual and corporate donors.

“I have seen firsthand how challenging mental health disorders can be – affecting the person and their families, friends, and co-workers,” said Butler, chairman of Corporex. “Access to world-class mental healthcare is vital for our community to thrive – employers and individuals alike.”

Butler is co-chairing the Transforming HOPE campaign with S. Craig Lindner, co-CEO of American Financial Group Inc. and founder of Lindner Center of HOPE with his wife, Frances.

Four areas identified in vision

“One in four of us will struggle with mental illness, which means almost everyone has struggled themselves or knows someone who has,” said Paul Crosby, MD, president and CEO of Lindner Center of HOPE. “While we’ve built one of the nation’s most distinguished centers of care, we are dedicated to taking it to the next level. The fact is the growing mental health needs of our community are greater than our ability to meet them. This new vision will be a significant step forward in transforming mental illness into mental wellness for so many more patients.”



Key focus areas include:

● Staff excellence and capacity. The Center’s high success rates are directly related to the level of care and experience of its clinicians, widely recognized as among the nation’s best. The campaign will help establish a dedicated fund to build and retain the clinical team.

● Expanded treatment capability. The expansion would add treatment units, patient rooms, group spaces, common areas, and clinician offices. It also would add apartment-like housing to benefit patients who may best transition from inpatient programs to independence by learning the life skills necessary to live independently, return to work, resume their education, and find meaningful engagement in the community.

● State-of-the-Science Assessment Center. The cornerstone of mental health is an accurate diagnosis, with inaccurate or delayed diagnoses potentially leading to years of additional problems and exacerbated symptoms. The new Assessment Center would optimize virtual and in-person assessments as well as provide space for patients, their loved ones, doctors and clinicians to fully participate in the assessment process and gather to discuss results.

• New Wellness Center. An integrative approach to mental health improves outcomes by incorporating wellness activities and programs – such as exercise, healthy eating, and spiritual care – that rejuvenate the body and mind — significantly helping patients advance their journey to health.

National Center of Excellence

“Our founding goal was to establish a true national center of excellence for mental health care and research,” said Lindner. “We now have best in class care, yet the need is more pressing than ever. It is time to come together to meet the needs of our community.”

In the 13 years since opening its doors, the Center has cared for over 50,000 patients worldwide and earned the “Top Performer on Key Quality Measures®” recognition from The Joint Commission. It is a charter member of the National Network of Depression Centers.

“It’s our turn to carry the torch to ensure our community has access to the best mental health resource available, said Butler. “We want to inspire everyone to join us in making that possible.”