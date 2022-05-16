Library summer reading participants get chance to win $529 college savings accounts















Four Kentucky children will win $529 each to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA), the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) and KY Saves 529 have launched the Explore Oceans of Possibilities College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes as part of the summer reading program at participating public libraries across the Commonwealth.

The sweepstakes, which runs May 16 – Aug. 12, will award four $529 college savings accounts to Kentucky children and young adults 18 years old or younger. In addition, each winner’s local public library will receive $500 toward future reading programs.

“The Summer Reading Sweepstakes is a fun way to encourage children to read during the break and learn more about what is offered in their local public library,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “For many families, the local public library is one of the few places their children can go to access free educational resources, activities and programs.”

After children participate in the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes by filling out the entry form at http://kysaves.com/oceans.

“In recent years, about 100,000 children have participated in Kentucky’s summer reading programs at their local public libraries.

When children keep reading and learning during the summer, they do not lose any of their skills during the break,” said Terry Manuel, commissioner of KDLA and state librarian, archivist and records administrator. “We are pleased to collaborate with KHEAA as part of the Kentucky Summer Reading Program to offer children the extra incentive of funding college while they learn about the ocean and develop a love for reading.”

Visit http://kysaves.com/oceans for official rules and prize details.

For more information about the Kentucky Educational Savings Plan Trust (KY Saves 529), visit kysaves.com or call toll free 877-598-7878. It is administered by KHEAA and managed by Ascensus College Savings Recordkeeping Services, LLC.