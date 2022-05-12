Ignite Institute’s Robitics teams captures world championship title at VEX competition in Dallas















IGNITE Institute’s Robotics team 38141B VEX Pibotics team is the World Champion in ROBOTICS.

The competition held in Dallas, Texas over the weekend is the largest robotics competition in the world.

Out of 20,000 registered teams only 818 from 40 countries were selected for the world competition.

Team 38141B VEX “PiBotics” from Ignite Institute went 10-0 in Round-Robin Qualification matches. Won quarter final and semifinal to get to Best-of-three Division final. Lost the first match 155-153. Roared back to take the second match 172-84. Then stomped their opponents in the third match 210-65 to earn a spot in the Grand Elimination Bracket of all 10 Division winners.

They again won their quarterfinal, then semi-final matches and found themselves in another Best of Three Final to crown the World Champion.

PiBotics battled back and crushed their opponent 224-95 to take the title “World Champion.”

The Grand Elimination was held in a 10,000-seat domed arena that had an absolute rock concert atmosphere and was filled with screaming fans.

The Pibotics team consists of 3 juniors, 1 senior:

• Ben Hartline – captain, CAD designer, builder, programmer, and driver

• Anna Engelman – engineering notebook and marketing

• Daniel Wood – scouting and programming and

• McKenzie Koch – strategy and outreach.

